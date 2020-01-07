Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd makes up about 3.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 278,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

