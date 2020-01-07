Coin Lion (LION) Market Cap Hits $321,500.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $321,500.00 and $333.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00187164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01439328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00122150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

