ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $904.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $904.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,765,151,615 coins and its circulating supply is 11,724,109,788 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

