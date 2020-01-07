Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,618,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,338,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

