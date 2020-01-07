Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $13,256,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Comcast stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

