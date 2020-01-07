Comcast Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 113,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 989% compared to the typical volume of 10,415 call options.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.