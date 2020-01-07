Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of CMC opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

