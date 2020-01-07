Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Financial Review

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Commerzbank alerts:

This table compares Commerzbank and Clinigen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 6.64% 2.79% 0.17% Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clinigen Group has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commerzbank and Clinigen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 0 3 0 0 2.00 Clinigen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerzbank and Clinigen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $14.67 billion 0.53 $1.02 billion $0.82 7.61 Clinigen Group $591.34 million 2.48 $6.78 million $0.69 17.39

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group. Commerzbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clinigen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Clinigen Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.