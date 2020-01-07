Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,770,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 454,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

