Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,597,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 96,064 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 500,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 331,461 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SID opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

