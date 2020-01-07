Comparing Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) and J C Penney (OTCMKTS:JCP)

Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) and J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lojas Renner and J C Penney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lojas Renner 0 0 1 0 3.00 J C Penney 0 1 0 0 2.00

J C Penney has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. Given J C Penney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J C Penney is more favorable than Lojas Renner.

Profitability

This table compares Lojas Renner and J C Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A J C Penney -1.92% -24.09% -2.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lojas Renner and J C Penney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J C Penney $12.02 billion 0.03 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -1.26

Lojas Renner has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J C Penney.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of J C Penney shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of J C Penney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lojas Renner beats J C Penney on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil. The company operates through Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics, and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen. The company also engages in the intermediation of financial services, granting of personal borrowings, and financing of purchases and insurance. As of March 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 Renner stores, 85 Youcom units, and 98 Camicado stores. Lojas Renner S.A. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 864 department stores in 49 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

