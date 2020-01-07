COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

