Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $15.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

