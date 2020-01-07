Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $295.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

