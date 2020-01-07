Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.23.

NYSE:STZ opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

