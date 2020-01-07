Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STZ.B opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.38. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

