Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.46

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 1564520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Continental Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Continental Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.85 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Continental Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.40.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Gold Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

