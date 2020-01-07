ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 123,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,283,928 shares.The stock last traded at $0.87 and had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

