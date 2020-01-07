Contrasting Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Triumph Bancorp (NYSE:TBK)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Customers Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.10%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $476.95 million 1.54 $71.69 million $2.43 9.64 Triumph Bancorp $285.95 million 3.33 $51.70 million $2.21 16.99

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 13.45% 9.72% 0.70% Triumph Bancorp 17.86% 9.36% 1.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Triumph Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

