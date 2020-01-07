Contrasting Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) & James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enstar Group and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

James River Group has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 28.23% 5.42% 1.17% James River Group 3.69% 4.86% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and James River Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $823.53 million 5.41 -$150.22 million N/A N/A James River Group $885.60 million 1.44 $63.83 million $2.33 18.01

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enstar Group.

Summary

Enstar Group beats James River Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

