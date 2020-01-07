Contrasting G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G4S/ADR and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S/ADR $9.91 billion 0.43 $109.45 million $1.09 12.69 KEPPEL LTD/ADR $4.42 billion 2.05 $699.66 million N/A N/A

KEPPEL LTD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G4S/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

G4S/ADR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

G4S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. KEPPEL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. G4S/ADR pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of G4S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for G4S/ADR and KEPPEL LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50 KEPPEL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares G4S/ADR and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A KEPPEL LTD/ADR 9.22% 5.53% 2.19%

Summary

KEPPEL LTD/ADR beats G4S/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the trading and installation of hardware, industrial, marine, and building related products; provision of leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; marine contracting and ship owning business; painting, blasting, and process and sale of slag; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of marina lifestyle and residential properties; trading of construction materials; development of district heating and cooling systems; electricity generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; and trading of communication systems and accessories. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and supply chain, warehousing and distribution, data center facilities management, travel agency, and metal fabrication services; housing services for marine workers; and technical consultancy for ship design and engineering works, as well as solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

