Contrasting IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IQE and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $208.62 million 2.17 $1.29 million $0.02 30.00 SPECTRIS PLC/ADR $2.14 billion 1.77 $247.21 million $1.10 14.85

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IQE. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IQE has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IQE and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A SPECTRIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IQE and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPECTRIS PLC/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices. The company also provides a range of wafers comprising optical fiber communications optical storage solutions consisting of CDs and DVDs; optical networking solutions, including storage area networks; computing solutions, such as optical mouse devices and CD/DVD ROMs; office/professional solutions comprising laser printing/copying; and energy solutions consisting of solar cells for emitters and detectors, infrared, solar, optical interconnects, laser projection, gesture recognition, solid state lighting applications. In addition, it offers IR sensor, thermal imaging, night vision, and thermal photovoltaic products for infrared applications; and concentrated photovoltaic solar cells for utility scale electricity generation, satellite/space power generation, power generation, and power applications. Further, the company produces compound semiconductor on silicon wafers; and engineered substrates, including germanium-on-insulator, germanium-on-silicon, and silicon-on-sapphire for next-generation microprocessors, and ultra high speed/density flash memory and MEMs devices. Additionally, it provides gallium nitride, a compound semiconductor, which includes a range of RF, photonic, and electronic properties. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About SPECTRIS PLC/ADR

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and online controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, and connect during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

