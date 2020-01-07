Contrasting Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Kemper (NASDAQ:KMPR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58% Kemper 8.51% 11.09% 3.14%

Risk & Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 1.40 -$5.75 million N/A N/A Kemper $3.73 billion 1.38 $190.10 million $4.37 17.65

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oxbridge Re and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kemper has a consensus target price of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Kemper beats Oxbridge Re on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The company provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

