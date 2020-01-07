Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Coro Mining in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year.

COP stock opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. Coro Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.12.

About Coro Mining

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

