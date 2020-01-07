Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) vs. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Financial Contrast

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cortexyme and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cellectis 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cortexyme presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 21.95%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 141.19%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -58.22% -26.73% Cellectis -446.75% -21.03% -17.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$12.48 million N/A N/A Cellectis $21.43 million 33.18 -$78.69 million ($1.93) -8.68

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis.

Summary

Cellectis beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

