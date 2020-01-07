Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.35. 130,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $203.54 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

