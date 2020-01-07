Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $159.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $1,796,415.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $114,917.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,204 shares of company stock valued at $40,331,283 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Coupa Software by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

COUP stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $61.84 and a twelve month high of $165.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

