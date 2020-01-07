Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Covenant Transportation Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

CVTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,657. The stock has a market cap of $242.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

