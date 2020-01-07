Covesting (COV) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1,078.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

