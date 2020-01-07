Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

BAP stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $199.83 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average of $214.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

