Credits Market Capitalization Tops $12.40 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, WazirX and Kucoin. Credits has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $430,149.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinBene, WazirX, Tidex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.