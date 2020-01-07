Critical Contrast: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $10.88 million 61.94 -$46.04 million N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 2.13 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -1.26

Precision BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -423.14% -78.51% -35.67% Adaptimmune Therapeutics N/A -71.88% -57.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision BioSciences and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 71.82%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 398.35%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Precision BioSciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

