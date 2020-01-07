Critical Review: Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and Livexlive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -6.59% -1.80% -0.48% Livexlive Media -101.81% -501.10% -65.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Potbelly and Livexlive Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $422.64 million 0.24 -$8.88 million $0.29 15.00 Livexlive Media $33.70 million 3.08 -$37.76 million ($0.72) -2.49

Potbelly has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potbelly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Livexlive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Potbelly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Livexlive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Potbelly has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Potbelly and Livexlive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 1 2 0 0 1.67 Livexlive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00

Potbelly presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.59%. Livexlive Media has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 198.88%. Given Livexlive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Potbelly.

Summary

Potbelly beats Livexlive Media on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

