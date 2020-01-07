Critical Survey: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) versus Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 0 5 8 0 2.62 Sasol 1 3 4 0 2.38

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $25.47, suggesting a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sasol.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.19 billion 3.25 $557.04 million $1.13 15.42 Sasol $14.35 billion 0.98 $303.01 million $2.17 10.36

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 34.86% 34.92% 17.71% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sasol pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Sasol on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

