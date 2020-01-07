CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $93,616.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,229,101 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

