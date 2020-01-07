Croda International’s (CRDA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRDA. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,861.36 ($63.95).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,105 ($67.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,957.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,857.48. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

