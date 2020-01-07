Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CAPL stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $613.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,819,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

