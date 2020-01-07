Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,486,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

