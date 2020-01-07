CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,383 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $26,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth $167,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 83,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $279,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $138.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,966. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $104.22 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

In related news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

