CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Achieves Market Cap of $148,733.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $148,733.00 and $312.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.