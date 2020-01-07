CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.45

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €58.45 ($67.97) and last traded at €58.40 ($67.91), with a volume of 27462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €57.10 ($66.40).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVD shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.83.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

