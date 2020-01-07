CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CubeSmart by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

