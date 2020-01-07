Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.26.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

