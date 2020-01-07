Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.18

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.18 and last traded at $145.14, with a volume of 55026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $71,036,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.