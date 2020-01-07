Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $135.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 684.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after buying an additional 959,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 87.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,599,000 after buying an additional 604,804 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 222.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 508,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth approximately $36,624,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,028. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.