D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 37.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,745 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $42,949,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 172.4% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 926,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $36,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

