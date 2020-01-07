DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $483,116.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $977,279.00 and approximately $483,116.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.87 or 0.05932587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001190 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

