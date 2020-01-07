Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.29

Media coverage about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Dalmac Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.24.

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

