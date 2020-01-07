DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $5.10 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $6,484.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

