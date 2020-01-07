Datawallet (DXT) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $392,841.00 and $18,674.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

